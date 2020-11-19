It is with heavy hearts we said goodbye to our sweet Mom as she slipped into the arms of Jesus. Mom was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Ralph in 2010 and by her brothers, Marvin (Devon) Green and Douglas Green. Mom is survived by her sister, Arley (Joe) Molloy; sons, Dan (Lynn) and Bob (Allison); and her daughter, Sue (Rob). Mom had so much joy from her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Mom spent her early years growing up in Toronto and moved out west in the early '70s where she worked as a teller in the TD Bank for many years. Mom will be remembered by us all who have a touch of her with the many sweaters, blankets or crafts that she made and generously gave us all. Mom had a generous giving heart and loved her family. She would do anything for us and supported us in everything we did, even during her days with dementia.



There will be a small family gathering at a later date to remember Mom.



In lieu of flowers, Mom would have liked donations to the Alzheimer Society of BC or KinVillage Association where she was loved and cared for during the last years of her life.



