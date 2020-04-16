HENDRIKSEN, Mona Panduro August 11, 1946 - March 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mona Panduro Hendriksen; Mona passed peacefully in her home March 29, 2020 after a hard fought battle with ovarian cancer. Her easy going charm and humor endeared her to all. Her generosity, kindness and humble nature was infectious. Mona was the light of every room and the flowers in the garden. Mona was born in 1946 in Vedbaek, Denmark to Eva and Christian Eiberg, she would marry her long-time love Claus Hendriksen in 1967 who survives her today. Together, they ventured across the Atlantic to Canada, migrating west to make BC their home for the past 53 years. Mona began a career as lab technician at VGH, she was an avid and talented Porcelain painter, an amazing seamstress and her creative brilliance could turn any stone soup into a gourmet meal. Mona is survived by her daughters Michelle, Lisa and Trine, and grandchildren; Griffin, Kai, London, Winter, Noah, and MacKenzie. Mona and family want to thank the tremendous support and kindness of the nurses and doctors at Ladner Delta Hospital, South Delta Palliative Care and BC Cancer Care Centers in both Surrey and Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Mona to Ovarian Cancer Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020