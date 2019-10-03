Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Isobel Edith Pritchard. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Muriel Isobel Edith Pritchard (nee Bryce) on August 27, 2019. Muriel was born on May 28, 1929, in Silton, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Edith Bryce; her four older brothers, Hugh, Ronald, Arthur, and Alistair; and her beloved husband for 65 years, Rinford Buddy Pritchard.



Muriel leaves behind her two loving daughters, Nancy Davis (Gary) and Alison Pritchard Orr (Douglas); five grandchildren, Cameron Davis (Libby), Alistair Davis (Alison), Bryce Orr (Kenrae), Fiona Kirchner (Symon), and Adam Orr (Alicia); and two great-grandchildren, Althea and Joshua Orr.



Muriel grew up in Saskatchewan, enjoying a happy family life with her four older brothers. After graduating with a degree in history from the University of Saskatchewan, Muriel moved to Vancouver and worked at the UBC medical library. It was there she met her lifelong pal and love of her life, Buddy. After Buddy met with the approval of her four big brothers, they were married at First United Church on May 23, 1953. They had a wonderful life, living in many different places and traveling the world, always together.



Muriel was a kind and loving person. She loved her many years of singing in various choirs, most recently at the Tsawwassen United Church. Throughout her life she was happiest when she was in the company of her loving family and friends, singing all the golden oldies, or enjoying a glass of wine from the "Leaky Glass Winery." She always saw the good in everyone and every day was always the best day ever for her.



We all miss Muriel very much and hold her close to our hearts. We are happy to know that she is now swimming with Buddy at all the best beaches!



There will be a celebration of life for Muriel on Saturday, November 2 at Tsawwassen United Church at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Muriel Isobel Edith Pritchard (nee Bryce) on August 27, 2019. Muriel was born on May 28, 1929, in Silton, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Edith Bryce; her four older brothers, Hugh, Ronald, Arthur, and Alistair; and her beloved husband for 65 years, Rinford Buddy Pritchard.Muriel leaves behind her two loving daughters, Nancy Davis (Gary) and Alison Pritchard Orr (Douglas); five grandchildren, Cameron Davis (Libby), Alistair Davis (Alison), Bryce Orr (Kenrae), Fiona Kirchner (Symon), and Adam Orr (Alicia); and two great-grandchildren, Althea and Joshua Orr.Muriel grew up in Saskatchewan, enjoying a happy family life with her four older brothers. After graduating with a degree in history from the University of Saskatchewan, Muriel moved to Vancouver and worked at the UBC medical library. It was there she met her lifelong pal and love of her life, Buddy. After Buddy met with the approval of her four big brothers, they were married at First United Church on May 23, 1953. They had a wonderful life, living in many different places and traveling the world, always together.Muriel was a kind and loving person. She loved her many years of singing in various choirs, most recently at the Tsawwassen United Church. Throughout her life she was happiest when she was in the company of her loving family and friends, singing all the golden oldies, or enjoying a glass of wine from the "Leaky Glass Winery." She always saw the good in everyone and every day was always the best day ever for her.We all miss Muriel very much and hold her close to our hearts. We are happy to know that she is now swimming with Buddy at all the best beaches!There will be a celebration of life for Muriel on Saturday, November 2 at Tsawwassen United Church at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada. Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close