It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of or Dad, Opa and loving husband Murray Zylstra, at age 87 he passed away at the Delta Hospital with his loving wife by his side. He was born on June 29 1931 in Hoogeveen, Holland the son of Bouwe Zijlstra & Diena Post, beloved husband to Myrtle and devoted father to his daughter Susan son in law Tom and Opa to Troy as well as son Steven and daughter in law Patricia. Step daughters Katherine and Randi Lee. Murray is also survived by his brother Wolter and Gerrit and his sister Diena and all his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by Janjte, Trijntje, Pauwelina, Jantina, Dienus, Jan, Bouwe, Jan, Geertje,. Murray met Myrtle in St. Thomas, Ontario they both moved to Vancouver and had a family. He and his business partner opened an Automotive shop called John and Murray Motors. Murray worked until he was 55 years old. Retirement was good for him as he and his wife Myrtle travelled during the years to places in Canada, USA and Europe. Murray was a car enthusiast and he would attend as many car shows. Murray knew three languages “Dutch, English and Cars”, thanks for the great quote Holly Zylstra Scott. Murray loved life and he was the happiest when is family was around him. We will miss his kindness, sense of humor and his infectious smile. The family extends sincere thanks to the paramedics and the staff at the Delta Hospital. There will be a graveside funeral for the family. Donations to the “Heart and Stroke Foundation” would be appreciated.

Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

