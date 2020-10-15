It is with great sadness that we must say goodbye to Nancy Elizabeth Stoiber (nee Person).



We said goodbye on the night of Wednesday, October 7, 2020.



The greatest gift we have is that we all were able to be at her side talking, laughing, crying and every once in awhile Nancy would grin that mischievous grin, or crack that big warm smile.



Nancy's birthplace of Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 21, 1964, seems to be a place where exceptionally loving people come from.



By far and away Nancy's biggest pride and joy is our twin boys, Nikolas and Alexander. She will be keeping tabs on you boys so keep making her proud as you already have.



We are blessed to have so many family and friends surrounding us: family from all over the world, friends from all over the world, and an amazing community in Boundary Bay, Delta.



Thank you Nancy for making such a big impact on our lives. You will always be part of us.



To honour Nancy, consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Research Agency - Lung Cancer. Nancy's work families, among others, included Ballet BC, Richmond Gateway Theatre, and the biggest family of all - BC Children's Hospital Foundation.



A celebration of life and service will be planned, although made a little more complicated because of 2020 realities.



We love you forever Nancy.



