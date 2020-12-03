1/1
Nancy R. Lunn
September 23, 1949 - November 21, 2020
Nancy was a long time resident in Tsawwassen known for her kind heart and welcoming nature. She was very involved in her community, volunteering her time with Delta Hospice, Diabetes Association and Victim Services. Nancy formed lasting friendships, many of which became family to her. Most recently she enjoyed spending time participating in choir and social events at her home in Surrey. Growing up, Nancy has fond memories of enjoying the outdoors in North Vancouver, particularly Mosquito Creek with her grandparents.

Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving sons Ryan and Jamie (Adrienne) and grandchildren Keiron, Makenzie, Callista, Jared and Mikaela, sister Darlene, nieces Arlette (Kevin), Lisa (Joey) and Nicole (Cameron). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Due to current circumstances and restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Delta Optimist from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
