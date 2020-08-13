1/2
Neil Simmers
November 14, 1946 - July 09, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce that Donald Neil Simmers died on July 9, 2020, of a heart attack. Born in Vancouver, he grew up in Kits and later attended UBC. He always sai,d "Take each day and squeeze the life out of it." And for the last decade after retiring, that's exactly what he did. He travelled to Europe, Hawaii, San Francisco, and New York. He attended the SFU Writer's Studio, was a member of the Thursday Writing Collective, and published three collections of poetry with Silver Bow Publishing. He was a steadfast friend and mentor to many, an avid hockey coach, a loving husband and father to three kids, and a grandfather. He knew that winning the game was not what mattered; it was the Slurpee together afterwards. He valued education as a way to open your mind, and worked long hours as an insurance adjuster to put his kids through university. His generosity of spirit and curious mind are deeply missed. No service is planned, but his fourth collection of poetry will be launched posthumously.

Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
