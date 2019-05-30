Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick VanDer Woud. View Sign Obituary

VAN DER WOUD, Nutte Born February 27, 1930. Went to be with Jesus his Lord on May 22, 2019 Nutte (Nick) was born in Niawier, Netherlands. He lived as a teen through WWII and in 1952 married his love, Janke (Jeanette). They immigrated soon after getting married, first to Ontario and then on to Edmonton, where Nick started his construction business. After 15 years of cold winters, friends beckoned them to the BC coast. They settled in Ladner and spent many years on the "slough" enjoying the view of mountains and feeding many ducks. Nick had a heart for people, helping many. He was a member of Ladner Christian Reformed Church, a very supportive community, especially in his senior years and in the last few months of declining health. Nick leaves behind his loving wife, 4 children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. We thank the Irene Thomas Hospice staff for their tender and compassionate care of Nick; it was the best. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two charities Nick had a heart for: World Renew and Covenant House. A memorial will be held for Nick on June 8th at 11:30AM in the Ladner Christian Reformed Church.





Published in The Delta Optimist from May 30 to May 31, 2019

