Norma, a longtime resident of Augustine House in Ladner, died peacefully on February 25, 2019.



Born in 1923 in Georgetown, Guyana, Norma traveled circuitously to England, where she met and married Barry Stone. They immigrated to Canada, eventually moving west to Ladner, living aboard their sailboat, to a home on Gabriola Island and then back to Ladner.



Norma loved good food, great wine and socializing; she enjoyed her time with family and friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. People gravitated to Norma wherever she was and she was always remembered, by name, by anyone who met her.



Predeceased by her husband Barry and daughter Indrani, Norma will be remembered by her son Kim (Eppie), grandchildren Daniel, Kareena, and Keenan, her brother-in-law David (Barbara) and their daughters Susan, Karen and Tamsin and families, her own extended family and many, many dear friends.



A special thank you to the staff of Augustine and Haven House for their loving and devoted care.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Augustine House on April 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delta Hospital Foundation.

