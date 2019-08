Norman passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife, children and family on August 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Ana Maria, stepchildren Meliza, Franco and Anita and sister Kathleen Aller. He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Ada as well as siblings Patricia, Percy and Kenneth Holloway. Norman was born on April 19, 1922 in Grahamdale, Manitoba and moved to Ladner in the early 1940's. After the war broke out he joined the Royal Canadian Airforce as a Leading Air-craftsman at the age of 23. Norman was an extraordinary human being, a caring and loving husband, and an angel to those who met him. Always humble, always kind, hardworking and passionate about gardening. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 2:00pm in the chapel of Delta Funeral Home.