O'CONNELL, James Brien 1950 - 2019 Surrounded by his close family, Jim passed away suddenly and peacefully on September 9th. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 39 years, Corinne, his children Bryan (Norah), Colleen (Ian), grand daughter Isabelle, his sisters Maureen and Rosemary of Winnipeg, and the rest of his loving family and all who knew him. Jim, a long time resident of Ladner, had long career in the aviation industry, working at Okanagan Helicopters, CP Air, retiring from Air Canada. Prayers will be held Thursday, September 12th at 7:00 pm, funeral Friday, September 13th, 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Ladner, B.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the BC .
Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019