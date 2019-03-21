Oskie Barrett It's been five years since you left us darling Oskie and every day is still as painful as it was that fateful morning in 2014 when you're suffering finally ended. We both think of you every minute and remember the wonderful Mother and Soulmate that you were my sweet girl. The grief and tears will always be with us darling but slowly the memories of your beauty and compassion for others displace the grief and sadness, filling us with love as we cherish your beautiful smile in this picture. Our love for you will never fade sweetheart, always know that you Rest in Peace my love.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019