CHRISTIAN, Paige Elizabeth October 3, 1980 - June 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paige A loving daughter, sister, mother, grand daughter, niece, cousin and friend. Survived by her Mum Jane Green, step-dad, Danny Green, brother Dustin Christian, her 93 yr old Grandpa Bob and her beautiful daughter Isabelle Vallee, Issie's dad Sylas Vallee, father Warren Christian, (Brenda Dowling) and sister Shelby Dowling (Jamie Botkin). Paige was preceded in death by her son baby Brodie Lipsett, nanny Joan Drummond and cousin Chris Drummond. Also surviving Paige are many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. We also would like to thank Paige's two best friends, Louise Colwell and Jackie Schelpe. They were there for her 'til the bitter end." We could not have done this without you both. We are also grateful to Istvan File. Thank you for all the joy you bought to Paige's life these last few months. Who would have thought our girl would have loved fishing so much ... Most of all Paige loved and adored her children Issie and Brodie. They were her world! Thank you to all the nurses and staff at PAH Foundation lodge hospice. Your kindness and compassion was unwavering. Goodbye Beautiful Girl We will never be the same. Her life cut short, but no more pain.. . We will be announcing a memorial at a later date.







