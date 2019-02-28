Patricia Ann McNEILL

McNEILL, Patricia Ann The family of Patricia McNeill would like to inform you of her passing on February 24, 2019 at the Irene Thomas Hospice. A prayer service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (3900 Arthur Dr., Delta) March 3, 2019 at 7:00 PM, followed by a funeral mass March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Reception to be held immediately following the service in the school gym, all are welcome. Entombment will be held at Gardens of Gethsemani (15694 32 Ave., Surrey) at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Irene Thomas Hospice at https://deltahospice.org/dhs-donation-form/ Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
