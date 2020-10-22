DERBACH, Patricia We the family of Patricia DerBach, were deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Patricia. Pat passed away October 2, 2020 at Delta Hospital, Ladner B.C. Pat faced her challenges with courage and dignity, a dedicated 43 year Royal Bank employee, serving in many positions. Born in Fort William, Ontario March 31, 1934, she was the eldest child of the late Doris and Elmer Buzzie. Predeceased by her parents, husband Leo in 1996, brothers Walter 2018 and David 2019. Survived by her sister Joyce Matis (Anthony), niece Laura Matis, sisters-in-law Lois Buzzie and Anne Baer and her beloved pet. Also a very dear aunt Mrs. Margaret Polhill, Kelowna B.C., several cousins both in eastern Ontario and British Columbia. Pat had a flair for beauty which was so evident in her home and garden, which she created and maintained. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the 2nd floor Delta Hospital, for their warmth and professionalism shown not only to Pat, but for the many phone calls from us during her long ordeal. Special thanks to a very special cousin, Dan Polhill, who gave up his time, and put his life on hold to come from 100 Mile House B.C. to care for her pets, her home and her needs. Also deep and grateful thanks to our dear cousin Kathleen Gallinger, her husband Ken and family of Shelburne, Ontario, who were always there to give me unwavering support, guidance and comforting prayers. As per Pat's wishes, her ashes along with her husband's will be shipped to Thunder Bay, for internment in the family plot Mountain View Cemetery, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Pat you were so loved. Rest in Peace, till we meet again. God Bless







