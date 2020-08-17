1/1
Patricia Louise LORIMY
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Lorimy, of Delta, BC.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Andre Lorimy, two sons John Patrick (Gussie) Mayne and Robin Albert Mayne, and granddaughter, Marlana.

She is survived by her son Steve, daughter Linda, grandsons Kurtis, Brandon and Travis, as well as extended family. She will be greatly missed by her son, daughter and her many wonderful friends.

Patricia was a former Canadian Figure Skating Champion in Senior Fours and Junior Pairs, as well as Western Canada's Most Artistic Skater. She was a professional Figure Skating Instructor for 36 years in Vancouver and Delta, teaching children of all ages and skill levels.

She enjoyed being an active volunteer at Tsawwassen Kinsmen Center for over 25 years. She was involved with many activities and interests including bridge, line dancing, travel, cruising and ballroom dancing.

Flowers gratefully declined. There will no service, as per her request. Donations can be made to her charities of choice: Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Cancer Research Society.

"What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply, becomes part of us"
- Helen Keller

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist on Aug. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved