It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Lorimy, of Delta, BC.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Andre Lorimy, two sons John Patrick (Gussie) Mayne and Robin Albert Mayne, and granddaughter, Marlana.
She is survived by her son Steve, daughter Linda, grandsons Kurtis, Brandon and Travis, as well as extended family. She will be greatly missed by her son, daughter and her many wonderful friends.
Patricia was a former Canadian Figure Skating Champion in Senior Fours and Junior Pairs, as well as Western Canada's Most Artistic Skater. She was a professional Figure Skating Instructor for 36 years in Vancouver and Delta, teaching children of all ages and skill levels.
She enjoyed being an active volunteer at Tsawwassen Kinsmen Center for over 25 years. She was involved with many activities and interests including bridge, line dancing, travel, cruising and ballroom dancing.
Flowers gratefully declined. There will no service, as per her request. Donations can be made to her charities of choice: Canadian Cancer Society
or Canadian Cancer Research Society. "What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply, becomes part of us"
- Helen Keller