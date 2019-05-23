Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Marie (Chrystal) ERSKINE. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

ERSKINE, Patricia Marie (nee Chrystal) January 28, 1959 to May 10, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the passing of Pat Erskine on May 10, 2019 at the Abbotsford Reginal Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Pat was born in Vancouver on January 28, 1959 and grew up in East Delta near the junction of HWY 10 and 99. She is survived by her husband Wayne Erskine of Hawkins Lake, brother Rod (Linda) Chrystal of Ladner, BC and sister Bev (Brian) Kennedy of Temecula, CA. Pat met her husband Wayne while he was on leave from the CAF, visiting family in Delta. A short time later, Pat and Wayne were inseparable moving from Comox, BC and around Canada wherever his career took him. Pat and Wayne moved to the Cariboo four years ago and built their dream home overlooking Hawkins Lake, to enjoy the retirement years. Pat will be remembered for her love of her dogs, gardening and always giving a helping hand where needed. There will be a family gathering to remember Pat at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the BC Cancer Foundation (







