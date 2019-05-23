ROSE, Patricia Marie (née Furch) October 30, 1937 - May 17, 2019 Patricia Marie Rose passed away on May 17, 2019 at home, with husband Peter and daughter Kim by her side. Pat is survived by her loving family; husband of 58 years Peter, daughter Kim, son Keith (Serena), sisters Lynn (Duane) and Sylvia (David); grandsons Nathan, Milo and Lane; and many nieces and nephews. Pat grew up in Winnipeg attending Holy Cross and St. Mary's Academy. Trained by IBM, Pat worked for Federated Coop on their Remington Rand computer. In 1961, Pat and Peter were married and moved to the bush in Lac La Croix, Ontario where Kim and Keith were born. After 5 years the family moved to Vancouver, first to Tsawwassen for 30 years and eventually settling in Ladner. While in Ladner, Pat volunteered for the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop for 10 years. Shortly after her 81st birthday, Pat was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer which she fought a losing battle. We would like to thank Dr. S. Noble and the staff at the Tsawwassen Medical Clinic and Dr. Lund and the staff at the Surrey Cancer Clinic for their kind and gentle care during Pat's illness. Pat was a devout Catholic her whole life. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Delta, BC, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Delta Hospital Foundation or the . Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from May 23 to May 24, 2019