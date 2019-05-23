Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Marie (Furch) ROSE. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

ROSE, Patricia Marie (née Furch) October 30, 1937 - May 17, 2019 Patricia Marie Rose passed away on May 17, 2019 at home, with husband Peter and daughter Kim by her side. Pat is survived by her loving family; husband of 58 years Peter, daughter Kim, son Keith (Serena), sisters Lynn (Duane) and Sylvia (David); grandsons Nathan, Milo and Lane; and many nieces and nephews. Pat grew up in Winnipeg attending Holy Cross and St. Mary's Academy. Trained by IBM, Pat worked for Federated Coop on their Remington Rand computer. In 1961, Pat and Peter were married and moved to the bush in Lac La Croix, Ontario where Kim and Keith were born. After 5 years the family moved to Vancouver, first to Tsawwassen for 30 years and eventually settling in Ladner. While in Ladner, Pat volunteered for the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop for 10 years. Shortly after her 81st birthday, Pat was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer which she fought a losing battle. We would like to thank Dr. S. Noble and the staff at the Tsawwassen Medical Clinic and Dr. Lund and the staff at the Surrey Cancer Clinic for their kind and gentle care during Pat's illness. Pat was a devout Catholic her whole life. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Delta, BC, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Delta Hospital Foundation or the . Condolences may be offered at







