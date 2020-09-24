1/1
Patricia R. Stark
December 23, 1948 - September 15, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Stark (nee Hinchliff) announce her passing, at home, on September 15, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends.

Pat was an avid golfer, and a member of the Beachgrove Golf Club in Tsawwassen, BC. She, along with husband Norman, enjoyed winter trips down to Palm Springs and Phoenix to relax and play golf with their closest friends.

Pat also enjoyed volunteering in the community. Recently, she had been assisting with the ElderCollege Society. She took great satisfaction in helping to organize some of the presentations and gaining new knowledge from attending the lectures.

Pat will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Ian, Keith, and Karen; and her seven grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Matthew, Grace, Charlie, Sage, and Minelle.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs charity (https://bcguidedog.com/).

Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
