LAWLOR, Patrick Ernest Patrick Ernest Lawlor born May 12, 1932 in Montreal Quebec, died July 4, 2019 in the Stettler Hospital after succumbing to injuries from a series of falls. Pat was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 63 years, Rita. Pat is survived by his children: Ernie (Tracy), Gordon (Sharon), Diane (Sandy) and Janice. Grandchildren: Chelsea (Curtis), Michael (Alexis), Zachary, Mandy (Adam), Bradley (Derek) and Taylore (Peter). Great Grandchildren: Nathaniel, Seth and Brody. Patrick is survived by his sisters Rose and Rita; predeceased by his siblings: Alice, Helen, Lawrence, Jim, Catherine, Nora, Frank, Agnes, Joseph, Claire, Mike and Ron. Pat lived his life large and left a blazing trail of fond memories in his wake. No matter whose life path he crossed with, they have experienced memorable moments of every description. He loved his family and friends with a ferocity that knew no limits. This is a man who "lived his dash" with abundance! Some might say "excess." Memories of this small statured man of massive spirit will live on with smiles and laughs. Memorial Service for Patrick will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ladner United Church, Ladner, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family at





Patrick Ernest Lawlor born May 12, 1932 in Montreal Quebec, died July 4, 2019 in the Stettler Hospital after succumbing to injuries from a series of falls. Pat was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 63 years, Rita. Pat is survived by his children: Ernie (Tracy), Gordon (Sharon), Diane (Sandy) and Janice. Grandchildren: Chelsea (Curtis), Michael (Alexis), Zachary, Mandy (Adam), Bradley (Derek) and Taylore (Peter). Great Grandchildren: Nathaniel, Seth and Brody. Patrick is survived by his sisters Rose and Rita; predeceased by his siblings: Alice, Helen, Lawrence, Jim, Catherine, Nora, Frank, Agnes, Joseph, Claire, Mike and Ron. Pat lived his life large and left a blazing trail of fond memories in his wake. No matter whose life path he crossed with, they have experienced memorable moments of every description. He loved his family and friends with a ferocity that knew no limits. This is a man who "lived his dash" with abundance! Some might say "excess." Memories of this small statured man of massive spirit will live on with smiles and laughs. Memorial Service for Patrick will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ladner United Church, Ladner, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.stettlerfuneralhome.com; and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stettler Hospice Society, c/o Stettler Funeral Home & Crematorium, Box 1780, Stettler, AB T0C 2L0 who are entrusted with the care and arrangements. Published in The Delta Optimist from July 11 to July 12, 2019

