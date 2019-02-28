Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Bourgeois. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Mae Bourgeois on January 30, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 2001, she leaves behind her daughter, Therese (Michael); sons, Gary (Annette), Scott (Alison), and Jeff (Sharon); and grandchildren, Anthony, Lauren, and Emma.



Special thanks to Dr. David Hsia, the staff at St. Paul's Hospital, and the staff at the Richmond Dialysis Clinic.



A Celebration of Life is to be held on March 9, 2019, from 1 - 4 pm at Rivers End Co-op Hall, located at 4080 Garry Street, Richmond.

