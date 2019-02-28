It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Mae Bourgeois on January 30, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 2001, she leaves behind her daughter, Therese (Michael); sons, Gary (Annette), Scott (Alison), and Jeff (Sharon); and grandchildren, Anthony, Lauren, and Emma.
Special thanks to Dr. David Hsia, the staff at St. Paul's Hospital, and the staff at the Richmond Dialysis Clinic.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on March 9, 2019, from 1 - 4 pm at Rivers End Co-op Hall, located at 4080 Garry Street, Richmond.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019