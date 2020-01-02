Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline SOWDEN. View Sign Obituary

SOWDEN, Pauline (nee Miller) November 9, 1945 - December 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Sowden (nee Miller), beloved Mom, Sister, Auntie, Nana and friend on December 19, 2019. Pauline was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on November 9, 1945 and moved to Canada as a child. She attended Laura Secord Elementary and Vancouver Technical Secondary School. After graduating, Pauline got a job at MSA. From there, she went to work at The Bay in Richmond. She was thrilled to land what would be her final job at Richmond Physiotherapy (originally Hughes and Cross Physiotherapy), where she stayed for many years and which allowed her to get to know at least half the population of Richmond, many of whom would still remember her for her kindness and warmth to this day. In 1966, she married Norman Sowden and had her two boys, David and Andrew. Pauline will be remembered for her strength and tremendous sense of humour, both of which she kept to the very end. Her family would like to thank the staffs of VGH and Delta Hospital and all other medical personnel, who attended to her with such compassion and warmth. Pauline is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and George (Dusty), as well as her husband, Norman. She is survived by her two sons, David (Lori) and Andrew (Janice), her brother Iain (along with his wife Ainslie and their daughters Cheryl and Christine), other wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, whom she loved and adored: Alexandra, Griffin, Kristin, David, Evangeline, and Julia. She will be missed by so many people. By Pauline's request, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and location still to be determined. The flowers the family has already received are beautiful and much appreciated. Given Pauline's love of animals, please consider a donation to one of the charities she supported that help to care for animals, including the SPCA and WWF. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tsawwassen Springs on Saturday January 11th at 2:00pm.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Sowden (nee Miller), beloved Mom, Sister, Auntie, Nana and friend on December 19, 2019. Pauline was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on November 9, 1945 and moved to Canada as a child. She attended Laura Secord Elementary and Vancouver Technical Secondary School. After graduating, Pauline got a job at MSA. From there, she went to work at The Bay in Richmond. She was thrilled to land what would be her final job at Richmond Physiotherapy (originally Hughes and Cross Physiotherapy), where she stayed for many years and which allowed her to get to know at least half the population of Richmond, many of whom would still remember her for her kindness and warmth to this day. In 1966, she married Norman Sowden and had her two boys, David and Andrew. Pauline will be remembered for her strength and tremendous sense of humour, both of which she kept to the very end. Her family would like to thank the staffs of VGH and Delta Hospital and all other medical personnel, who attended to her with such compassion and warmth. Pauline is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and George (Dusty), as well as her husband, Norman. She is survived by her two sons, David (Lori) and Andrew (Janice), her brother Iain (along with his wife Ainslie and their daughters Cheryl and Christine), other wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, whom she loved and adored: Alexandra, Griffin, Kristin, David, Evangeline, and Julia. She will be missed by so many people. By Pauline's request, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and location still to be determined. The flowers the family has already received are beautiful and much appreciated. Given Pauline's love of animals, please consider a donation to one of the charities she supported that help to care for animals, including the SPCA and WWF. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tsawwassen Springs on Saturday January 11th at 2:00pm. Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close