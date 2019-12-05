Anna Pearl Chisholm (nee White), beloved wife of Harold Chisholm, proud mother of Jo-Anne and Donna Chisholm, doting Grandma (Nana) of James and Evan Franey and Cameron and Lewis Siempelkamp, delighted great-grandmother of Sebastian and Donovan.
From Hartney, Manitoba, to Kitimat, Qualicum Beach, and Tsawwassen, BC. Teacher, cancer activist, gardener loyal friend, Pearl was courageous, creative, and unique in all she did and is alive in our hearts forever.
'Feros Ferio'.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 5, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020