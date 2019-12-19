Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PENNER Wayne Gary. View Sign Obituary

PENNER, Wayne Gary September 21, 1950 - December 9, 2019 On Monday, December 9, 2019, at 69 years young, Wayne passed away peacefully in Vernon Hospice House in the arms of his beloved wife and best friend, Margaret with his children, brothers and sister-in-law by his side. Wayne was born in Vancouver and grew up in South Burnaby. He played the bagpipes in the White Spot Children's Band and 12 years in the Vancouver Police Pipe Band. He was a member of the Vancouver Police Force for 10 years and played the pipes officially for the last time as the Lone Piper at a Terry Fox Memorial Ceremony in Robson Square in 1982. In November of 1982 Wayne, Margaret and their family moved to Vernon, BC where they raised their children and had 37 years of a wonderful life. Wayne immediately joined the Vernon Golf & Country Club where he played the game he loved and MC'd many a men's night and social event. He became an auctioneer, the voice of the horse races at the Vernon Race Track and the Vernon Lakers (Vipers) Hockey games. He was the Christmas Eve Santa Claus at Silver Star Mountain Resort and MC'd or auctioned at many charity events throughout the Valley, earning him a Paul Harris Fellowship from







