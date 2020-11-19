1/1
Percy Eyre
December 18, 1926 - November 02, 2020
Percy Eyre passed away at Ladner Hospital on November 2, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Percy was born in Cardston, Alberta on December 18, 1926. The family moved to Pincher Creek, Alberta where Percy grew up and received his education. He moved to the Lower Mainland in 1970 where he spent the last 50 years of his life.

Percy was predeceased by his brothers, Reg, Ronald, Jack, and Walter (Buck); and sisters, Lucy and Eileen (Dolly). He will be sadly missed and forever loved by his wife, Wilhelmina (Willy); his children, Del, Gary, Susan, and Kathy; along with 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date yet to be determined.

Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, 2020.
