Peter Alexander McNiven died peacefully at the age of 74. Peter is survived by his wife Myrna, children Sean and Andrew, stepchildren Amy and Devon, brother David, and grandchildren Hannah, Eloise, Abigail, Oliver, and Alexander. Peter is predeceased by the mother of his children Susan and daughter Laura. Peter was born to Jim and Donna in St. Catharines, Ontario. During childhood Peter lived in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes. After graduating from the University of Toronto in 1969 he moved to British Columbia where he raised his children. He was known for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, skill with numbers, and a quiet but strong devotion to his family. Due to COVID-19 a ceremony will be postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the BCSPCA.