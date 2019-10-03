Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter A.W. PROSKURNIK. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

PROSKURNIK, Peter A.W. November 23, 1940 - September 18, 2019 On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 Peter A.W. Proskurnik passed away at the age of 78. Peter was born in Transcona, Manitoba to Ann and Peter Proskurnik. He married Nellie Belanus and together they raised three sons Peter (Bev), Stephen (Marcy), Alex (Breeze), and two daughters Christina (Mark) and Anna (Brenda). Also blessed with five grandkids Mark Jr. (Mercedes), Madolyn, Dawson, Jacelyn, and Braylon. He leaves his brother Tim (Sue) and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased in death by his mother Ann, father Peter, his first wife Nellie and daughter Christina. Pete loved to play cowboy. For many years he owned a hobby farm north of Stonewall, Manitoba and spent many hours riding his horse or tending to the raspberry patch with his tractor. Peter had a passion for music and with Nellie by his side playing the keyboard and Peter on the saxophone, they played many gigs together in the North Dakota and Winnipeg areas especially enjoying the three day Ukrainian weddings. At the ripe old age of 74, Peter met and married Carole Pettypiece. They had four wonderful, fun filled years together. Arizona was their special snowbird place. Peter enjoyed playing his saxophone at the many jam sessions in Yuma. Peter is survived by Carole's two sons Scott (Samantha) and Chris (Sandra); and three grandkids Tanner (Bridgitte), James and Ben. The Celebration of Life will be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Oakbank United Church, 582 Balsam Crescent, Oakbank, Manitoba on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:30pm. Should friends so desire, a donation in Peter's memory can be made to the Delta Hospital Foundation, 5800 Mountain View Blvd. Delta, BC V4K 3V6 (







