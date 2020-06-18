FORBES, Peter 1931 - 2020 Peacefully at the age of 88, Peter passed on June 8th, 2020 at Delta Hospital. Peter was born in Dundee, Scotland and immigrated with his family to Canada in 1975, in particular the sunny coast of British Columbia. Peter is survived by his children; Norman (Karen), Linda (George), Graeme (Jody), and daughter-in-law Allison. Devoted Granda to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Miriam in 2013, his son David in 2006 and daughter Pat in 2018. For most of Peter's life he was a mechanical engineer by trade, but was known as jack of all trades and had a knack for fixing things. One of his favourite past times was going to garage sales over the years, he was always on a hunt for a bargain. A private family gathering has already taken place. The family wishes to thank his care aids and the staff at Delta Hospital for their care and compassion. Donations would be appreciated by the family, being made to the Canadian Cancer Society or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. So Loved, so Missed, so very Dear. Until we meet again all our love". Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.