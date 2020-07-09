On June 23, 2020, Peter Haering passed away at Delta Hospital.



He will be sorely missed by his wife Sylvie and brother Rudi; his children, Carl, Patrick (Dawn), Heidi (Grant) and William; his grandchildren, Joel and Kate; his nieces, Linda (Jason) and Susan (Dale); and his nephew Eric (Valerie).



Peter studied at the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto, following which he embarked on a career in meteorology that spanned 35 years. He was proud of his work, often providing meteorological analysis and commentary for Vancouver publications, and had the occasional guest spot on television. At the time of his retirement, he was still considered a nationally recognized expert in his field. Peter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his free time hiking, camping, fishing, and cross-country skiing all over B.C. with his children and friends. In his later years, he continued to stay active with his daily walks around Tsawwassen, during which he would greet neighbourbours with his signature, “All the best!”



He loved Shakespeare, the Beatles, Pete Fountain and Harry Belafonte. However, his favourite singer of all time was Bob Dylan. He was quick to remind anyone who brought up the singer’s name in discussion that he had predicted Dylan's Nobel Prize decades in advance.



There will be no service at his request. In his memory, a plaque will be placed next to his parents, Rudolf and Selma, in Boundary Bay Cemetery, Tsawwassen.



Donations can be made to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store