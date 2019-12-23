Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter R. Wilson. View Sign Obituary

Peter was a gentle soul who had a real love and gift of music. A long-term resident of Tsawwassen, BC, Peter passed away from a heart attack at the age of 75. Peter was born in Melbourne, Australia, to William Walter Wilson and Mildred (Judy) Phyllis Wilson (nee Reed) on December 7, 1944, the third anniversary of the Pearl Harbour attack. Peter's mother, a Canadian war bride, was reluctant to put Baby Peter down for fear that the many insects or reptiles of her new Australian home would take a tasty bite.



Peter grew up and lived in Australia before reuniting with his family in the early 1990s when he came to Canada to make Tsawwassen his home. He delivered newspapers to the residents of Tsawwassen since the beginning. Many of his customers have become friends and regularly provided him with care packages or would take him for lunch or a muffin. He has been the face of "the Sally Ann" kettle every Christmas for many years. Peter also served for many years as the Acting Director of the Tsawwassen Open Stage Arts Centre, promoting amateur singers, actors, poets, writers, musicians, and composers. Peter, along with friends, played all the local senior homes as "Two Ps in a Pod," and sang with a trio called "Scallywag." Peter enjoyed being a Toastmaster coach and examiner, helping many young people gain confidence. Christianity was an important part of Peter's life and a real social outlet for him.



A brilliant scholar, Peter graduated high school at the age of 15. His perfect pitch ear guided him to graduation from the Sydney Conservatorium of Musi, and his artistic eye through an animation diploma from Capilano College, North Vancouver, plus art courses at the TAFE college in Brisbane, Australia. Playing guitar as a teen, Peter formed a garage band called the "007s." In his early twenties, Peter played lead guitar with a band that went on to perform several times on Sydney's Channel 7 TV. He was described as "Australia's best technical guitarist at the time" by his band members.



Peter is predeceased by his parents and survived by his brother, Michael (Sheelagh Matthews) of Black Diamond, Alberta, and his sister, Julie of Victoria, BC. He was a proud uncle to Sarah Brunelle (Jay), Mitchell Wilson, Craig Wilson (Kirby Browne), and their children.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be much appreciated.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, at 4:30 pm at St. Andrew's Anglican Church (in the Tsawwassen Alliance Church Building), 4951 12th Avenue, Delta, BC V4M 2A5.

Peter was a gentle soul who had a real love and gift of music. A long-term resident of Tsawwassen, BC, Peter passed away from a heart attack at the age of 75. Peter was born in Melbourne, Australia, to William Walter Wilson and Mildred (Judy) Phyllis Wilson (nee Reed) on December 7, 1944, the third anniversary of the Pearl Harbour attack. Peter's mother, a Canadian war bride, was reluctant to put Baby Peter down for fear that the many insects or reptiles of her new Australian home would take a tasty bite.Peter grew up and lived in Australia before reuniting with his family in the early 1990s when he came to Canada to make Tsawwassen his home. He delivered newspapers to the residents of Tsawwassen since the beginning. Many of his customers have become friends and regularly provided him with care packages or would take him for lunch or a muffin. He has been the face of "the Sally Ann" kettle every Christmas for many years. Peter also served for many years as the Acting Director of the Tsawwassen Open Stage Arts Centre, promoting amateur singers, actors, poets, writers, musicians, and composers. Peter, along with friends, played all the local senior homes as "Two Ps in a Pod," and sang with a trio called "Scallywag." Peter enjoyed being a Toastmaster coach and examiner, helping many young people gain confidence. Christianity was an important part of Peter's life and a real social outlet for him.A brilliant scholar, Peter graduated high school at the age of 15. His perfect pitch ear guided him to graduation from the Sydney Conservatorium of Musi, and his artistic eye through an animation diploma from Capilano College, North Vancouver, plus art courses at the TAFE college in Brisbane, Australia. Playing guitar as a teen, Peter formed a garage band called the "007s." In his early twenties, Peter played lead guitar with a band that went on to perform several times on Sydney's Channel 7 TV. He was described as "Australia's best technical guitarist at the time" by his band members.Peter is predeceased by his parents and survived by his brother, Michael (Sheelagh Matthews) of Black Diamond, Alberta, and his sister, Julie of Victoria, BC. He was a proud uncle to Sarah Brunelle (Jay), Mitchell Wilson, Craig Wilson (Kirby Browne), and their children.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be much appreciated.A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, at 4:30 pm at St. Andrew's Anglican Church (in the Tsawwassen Alliance Church Building), 4951 12th Avenue, Delta, BC V4M 2A5. Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close