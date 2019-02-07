Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Redmond DART. View Sign

DART, Peter Redmond August 2, 1954 - January 30, 2019 Peter passed away peaceful and content, with all around him, in the house he built, with his loving family by his side, as were his wishes. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, sons Joe, Ryan (Heather), grandchildren Rori, Jack (and their mom Stephanie), and Ariana. Brother John (Leslie), niece Tamara (Tony), nephew Jake (Karmyn). Cousins in Indiana, Arizona, and the UK. Also many loving family members, too many to count. Peter was predeceased by his father John T. Dart, mother Lena L. Dart, infant children Sara, Mathew and Micheal. Born in Montreal, he moved to Ladner in 1963. Meeting Bonnie in 1978 and purchasing their home on Arthur Drive in 1980. Peter was an energetic, hardworking young man, rebuilding their home. This is where Peter and Bonnie raised their 2 sons and built many cherished memories. In more recent years, grandchildren Rori and Jack would spend as much time as possible at Nana and Papa's house. Peter loved to ride and work on his many new and vintage motorcycles. Only a few years ago he went on a ride through the Arizona desert with his son Joe. He also loved tractors and in his final months worked on a special tractor with Joe. In recent years many could see Peter drive around Ladner in his 1930's Model A truck. Peter was a Marine Engineer for BC Ferries for 32 years, where he met many lifelong friends. In 2011, Peter was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia. In 2012 he was given a second chance at life through a stem cell transplant with matching stem cells, generously and unselfishly given by Martin Kattge of Germany. Battle number 2 in Spring of 2016, diagnosed with Stage 4 colon/liver cancer, Peter once again beat the odds managing to survive what most do not. Through all of this, Peter continued to live life, the best he could with courage, determination and gratitude. Grateful thanks to Dr. Forrest and all the dedicated nurses of the BMT ward at VGH. Also to Dr. Melosky, Dr. Pavolich and the nurses of the Vancouver Cancer Clinic. We want to thank all of our family and friends that supported us during these trying times. A Celebration of Life will be held March 2nd, 2:00pm at the Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Avenue, Ladner. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bruce Denniston Bone Marrow Society would be graciously appreciated. This society is committed to providing a second chance for those needing a bone marrow transplant. Please take time to read their website, where Peter's story is told. Condolences may be offered at







5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019

