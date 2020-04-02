ZERR, Philip Raymond July 5, 1929 - March 27, 2020 It is with great sadness we share with you that Ray passed away at home from heart failure. He was the beloved husband of Sheila Rankin, father of David (Heather), Phillip (Sheila) and grandfather to Patrick, Anthony, Haley and Owen. Ray was born in Allan, Saskatchewan. He taught school for four years prior to joining the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1952. His service in the Force included detachment policing, undercover operations, detective policing and administrative functions in British Columbia, New Brunswick and Ottawa. He retired to British Columbia in 1985. Ray's love of choral music gave him joy to himself and others. He conducted church choirs and sang with the Vancouver Welshman's choir for many years. His strong, dependable nature could always be counted on by family, friends and co-workers. He will be deeply missed. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020