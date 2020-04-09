MARLAND, Phyllis April 20, 1930 - March 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Phyllis Marland at the Suncrest Retirement Community in South Surrey. She is predeceased (2019) by her husband of 70 years, Sam, and survived by her loving son Mike (Gill). Phyllis was born in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, U.K. and immigrated to Canada in 1958. She was a long-time resident of Ladner until 2018 when she moved into the Suncrest Retirement Community. At her request, there will be no funeral. Cremation arrangements by Delta Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020