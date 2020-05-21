RAINBOW, Margaret Isabel (Peggy). March 6, 1944 - May 5, 2020 It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mom, nana, sister, friend. Peggy passed away peacefully on May 5th surrounded by her family. She was born in High River, Alberta. She married the love of her life, Brian on September 12, 1964. She retired in 2004 after working 25 years at the Tsawwassen Kinsmen Retirement Centre, where she enjoyed her passion for helping the elderly and made many lifelong friends. After her retirement, Peggy and Brian spent many years travelling to Yuma, Arizona in the winters and Sheridan Lake in the summers. Peggy was a volunteer with the Delta Hospital Auxiliary, the Ladner Legion Branch #61 - Celebration of Life Ladies Committee and at Crescent Downs where she lived. For the last almost 3 years she battled cancer. In the end she chose to leave this life on her terms, with dignity and a profound amount of strength and bravery. She is survived by her husband Brian of 55 loving years of marriage, her children Daun (Kevin), Cory (Tracy), Bob (Penny) and grandchildren Bryan, Rebecca, Adam, David, Chris and sister Marlene. Predeceased by her sister Carol, parents Margaret Isabel and Courtland, Aggett. Thank you to the many people who have helped our family with food, flowers, cards and support. We are very grateful. Thank You to the incredible nurses, doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital who went above and beyond to help our mom and wife. A small family service will take place on Thursday, May 21st at All Saints Ladner Anglican Church, followed by her interment in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Delta Hospital Auxiliary in Peggy's honour. She made everyone feel welcome and was always finding ways for family and friends to get together for games, food, holidays, campfires, and laughs. She will be forever missed. We loved her with all our hearts.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store