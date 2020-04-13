Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramila (Mimi) Schmidt. View Sign Obituary

Ramila "Mimi" Schmidt (née Turbide), passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 80th year on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Kin Village, Tsawwassen, BC. Born in Macamic, Quebec, on September 16, 1939, to Albertine "Berthe" and Mathieu Turbide, she spent her early years in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the second youngest in a family of eleven.



She left northern Ontario to become a teacher, which brought her first to Ottawa and then to Montreal, where she met and married Rainer Schmidt. She spent the largest part of her teaching career in British Columbia, teaching French at several schools in the lower mainland. Over the course of a career that spanned three provinces and fifty-five years, she was loved and respected by countless students and staff members.



She and Rainer spent the latter years of their long marriage traveling Canada and the world, visiting friends and relatives. Grandmaman's homemade tourtiere, pickles, jam, and German cheesecake will always be remembered by her family.



She is survived by her husband, Rainer; daughter, Jennifer Fitzgerald (John); sons, Eric (Janet Lyons) and Marc (Nancy Hudson); and her beloved grandchildren, Meghan, Caitlin, Adam, Maya, Vinnie, and Dekker. Mimi's happy and outgoing nature will be dearly missed.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date when family and friends can join together to remember a wonderful, energetic, and loving person, who will forever live in our hearts.

