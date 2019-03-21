In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reece K. Marshall. View Sign

The Man You Would Become



The man you would one day become



Was for your heritage named.



For highland hill



Where wind-whipped loch



Mists the purple heather.



For water bright, unspoiled and pure,



That tumbles down the rocky brae



And sings its way to sea.



For Irish king and Saxon prince,



For noble knight of Arthur’s rule.



For treasured days of Camelot



Where honour brightly shone



And golden knights on mystic quests



Did boldly, bravely go.



Bright reflections of your names,



Of a future full of hope.



For chieftain strong and warrior brave,



For the leader, not the led,



With loyalty fierce and friendship true,



And compassion for the weak.



In your blood coursed all of these,



To shape the life ahead.



So full of promise, shining bright



On a future yet unread.







The man you would one day become



Was growing day by day.



Tall and strong, but also kind,



And with talent in abundance.



Before the lights, you loved to be



No matter what the role.



But then arrived your curtain call



Eleven years ago.



By Fate’s cruel hand, you are gone



Without a goodbye said.



No hand to shake, no chance to hug,



Or to say how much you’re loved.



Just someone here to tell the news



That you weren’t coming home,



Leaving behind just emptiness



And pain forever more.



All the promise that was there



Erased in just a blink.



Of all that was and now can’t be,



Just memories remain.



No second chances in this life,



So all we have are pictures



And the name



Of the man you won’t become.

Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2019

