Reece K. Marshall (February 21, 1985 - March 21, 2002)
In Memoriam
The man you would one day become

Was for your heritage named.

For highland hill

Where wind-whipped loch

Mists the purple heather.

For water bright, unspoiled and pure,

That tumbles down the rocky brae

And sings its way to sea.

For Irish king and Saxon prince,

For noble knight of Arthur’s rule.

For treasured days of Camelot

Where honour brightly shone

And golden knights on mystic quests

Did boldly, bravely go.

Bright reflections of your names,

Of a future full of hope.

For chieftain strong and warrior brave,

For the leader, not the led,

With loyalty fierce and friendship true,

And compassion for the weak.

In your blood coursed all of these,

To shape the life ahead.

So full of promise, shining bright

On a future yet unread.



The man you would one day become

Was growing day by day.

Tall and strong, but also kind,

And with talent in abundance.

Before the lights, you loved to be

No matter what the role.

But then arrived your curtain call

Eleven years ago.

By Fate’s cruel hand, you are gone

Without a goodbye said.

No hand to shake, no chance to hug,

Or to say how much you’re loved.

Just someone here to tell the news

That you weren’t coming home,

Leaving behind just emptiness

And pain forever more.

All the promise that was there

Erased in just a blink.

Of all that was and now can’t be,

Just memories remain.

No second chances in this life,

So all we have are pictures

And the name

Of the man you won’t become.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2019
