The Man You Would Become
|
The man you would one day become
Was for your heritage named.
For highland hill
Where wind-whipped loch
Mists the purple heather.
For water bright, unspoiled and pure,
That tumbles down the rocky brae
And sings its way to sea.
For Irish king and Saxon prince,
For noble knight of Arthur’s rule.
For treasured days of Camelot
Where honour brightly shone
And golden knights on mystic quests
Did boldly, bravely go.
Bright reflections of your names,
Of a future full of hope.
For chieftain strong and warrior brave,
For the leader, not the led,
With loyalty fierce and friendship true,
And compassion for the weak.
In your blood coursed all of these,
To shape the life ahead.
So full of promise, shining bright
On a future yet unread.
The man you would one day become
Was growing day by day.
Tall and strong, but also kind,
And with talent in abundance.
Before the lights, you loved to be
No matter what the role.
But then arrived your curtain call
Eleven years ago.
By Fate’s cruel hand, you are gone
Without a goodbye said.
No hand to shake, no chance to hug,
Or to say how much you’re loved.
Just someone here to tell the news
That you weren’t coming home,
Leaving behind just emptiness
And pain forever more.
All the promise that was there
Erased in just a blink.
Of all that was and now can’t be,
Just memories remain.
No second chances in this life,
So all we have are pictures
And the name
Of the man you won’t become.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2019