At almost 94 years young, it is with great sadness that just seven months after our mother passed, we say goodbye to our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and wonderful friend to many. Dad has pulled anchor and left to be with his wife, Ina, and his youngest son, Lance.



Born and raised in Southwest Lot 16, Prince Edward Island, he came west on the train in 1949 and landed in Ladner where he became a true Ladneritte. He got into commercial fishing as a gillnetter with his brothers, Eldon and Edgar. In 1971, he moved his wife and 10 children to the Cariboo. There he enjoyed a full life with his family and friends. His unique personality made him lovingly called "Mayor of Bridge Lake". He was the king of ice fishing; no one could match his skill. He is remembered for his bit of guitar playing and love of Stompin Tom Conners. It was a joy to watch him hanging out with his brothers where no one could get a word in edgewise.



Left behind to carry on everything he could give us, but mostly his unfaltering love and sense of humor, are Brian (Trish), Wayne (Kathy), Brenda Birch (Tron), Maureen Scott (Brian), Louise Crothers (Kevin), Paul (Diana), Philip, Kevin, and Regan. He was a special man to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He came from a large family and his presence was truly enjoyed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends from BC to PEI.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Eldon, Hampton, Byron, Edgar, and Gary; and his sisters, Pearl Birch, Ethel Kelley, and Blanch Findley. He is survived by his step-mother, Elizabeth Birch; sisters, Thelma Olsen and Betty Arsenault; and sister in-law, Pat Birch.



When mom left us he said "we must move on for that is life" so we are trying to listen to his words, but he has left his whole crew moving very slowly forward.



Thank you to everyone that sent cards to dad when he lost mom. He knew who every one was from and couldn't believe that he received so many.



In lieu of flowers or donations, please share a chat with an elderly person who is stuck in a home or at home. There is no better gift for the elderly than to talk about current events or days gone by, for these are very lonely times for them.

