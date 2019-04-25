Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James DAVIS. View Sign Obituary

DAVIS, Richard James July 8, 1933 - April 3, 2019 A Life Well-Lived It is with deepest sadness that the family of Dick Davis announces his peaceful passing after a brief illness. Born in Ladner and a longtime Tsawwassen resident, Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Betty, and his children, Maureen, Bob (Julie), and Ian; many nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Dick was from a Ladner pioneer family and was predeceased by his parents Alexis and Ruby (Kirkland) Davis, and his older brother Jack Davis. Dick spent his early work years in Ocean Falls and went on to become a master machinist, working many years with the BC Forest Service until retirement. Dick then formed Davis Enterprises and worked out of his well-equipped home shop for the next 25 years. It was a short commute to go to work and his customers became friends, often sitting down for a cup of coffee and a chat when a project was ready for pick up. When it came time to downsize, Dick and Betty moved to Chelsea Gardens in Surrey, close to their children. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 11th in the Fraser Room at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel, 15269 - 104 Avenue, Surrey. Please join us to remember a great man. As Dick was a longtime member of the Delta Hospital Auxiliary, memorial donations may be made to Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society, 5800 Mountain View Blvd., Delta, V4K 3V6.





It is with deepest sadness that the family of Dick Davis announces his peaceful passing after a brief illness. Born in Ladner and a longtime Tsawwassen resident, Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Betty, and his children, Maureen, Bob (Julie), and Ian; many nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Dick was from a Ladner pioneer family and was predeceased by his parents Alexis and Ruby (Kirkland) Davis, and his older brother Jack Davis. Dick spent his early work years in Ocean Falls and went on to become a master machinist, working many years with the BC Forest Service until retirement. Dick then formed Davis Enterprises and worked out of his well-equipped home shop for the next 25 years. It was a short commute to go to work and his customers became friends, often sitting down for a cup of coffee and a chat when a project was ready for pick up. When it came time to downsize, Dick and Betty moved to Chelsea Gardens in Surrey, close to their children. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 11th in the Fraser Room at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel, 15269 - 104 Avenue, Surrey. Please join us to remember a great man. As Dick was a longtime member of the Delta Hospital Auxiliary, memorial donations may be made to Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society, 5800 Mountain View Blvd., Delta, V4K 3V6. Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close