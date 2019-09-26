It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Richard Malcolm Dunn, a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and genuine friend, who passed away at the age of 77 on September 2, 2019, at the Kin Village Special Care Unit in Tsawwassen, BC, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Richard leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Diane; sons, Steven (Kathy) and Terence; grandchildren, Matthew (Jenessa), Shannon (Zach), and Jay; great-grandchildren, Thadius and Alice; and many others who loved and respected him dearly.
Richard was born in South Woodford, England and later moved to Canada in 1969 where he would put down roots with his young family and embark on a successful career in sales. For over 20 years, Richard was an enthusiastic participant in the sport of tennis and often spoke fondly of all the good times had while playing at the Tsawwassen Tennis Club. He was also actively involved in the game of bridge where, alongside Diane, he owned and operated the Tsawwassen Bridge Club from 2000 to 2013 and served as tournament director at many local sectional and regional bridge events. Richard, also a recreational sailor, enjoyed evenings out at the symphony, movies, travelling, and relaxing in his favorite chair with a good novel.
Family and friends are especially grateful to everyone for their care, attention, and support during Richard's final years of life. Thank you so very much.
Please feel free to view photos, leave condolence messages, and share your loving memories of Richard at amherstcremation.com/memorials/dunn.html
Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019