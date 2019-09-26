Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. Dunn. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Richard Malcolm Dunn, a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and genuine friend, who passed away at the age of 77 on September 2, 2019, at the Kin Village Special Care Unit in Tsawwassen, BC, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



Richard leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Diane; sons, Steven (Kathy) and Terence; grandchildren, Matthew (Jenessa), Shannon (Zach), and Jay; great-grandchildren, Thadius and Alice; and many others who loved and respected him dearly.



Richard was born in South Woodford, England and later moved to Canada in 1969 where he would put down roots with his young family and embark on a successful career in sales. For over 20 years, Richard was an enthusiastic participant in the sport of tennis and often spoke fondly of all the good times had while playing at the Tsawwassen Tennis Club. He was also actively involved in the game of bridge where, alongside Diane, he owned and operated the Tsawwassen Bridge Club from 2000 to 2013 and served as tournament director at many local sectional and regional bridge events. Richard, also a recreational sailor, enjoyed evenings out at the symphony, movies, travelling, and relaxing in his favorite chair with a good novel.



Family and friends are especially grateful to everyone for their care, attention, and support during Richard's final years of life. Thank you so very much.



Please feel free to view photos, leave condolence messages, and share your loving memories of Richard at

It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Richard Malcolm Dunn, a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and genuine friend, who passed away at the age of 77 on September 2, 2019, at the Kin Village Special Care Unit in Tsawwassen, BC, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.Richard leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Diane; sons, Steven (Kathy) and Terence; grandchildren, Matthew (Jenessa), Shannon (Zach), and Jay; great-grandchildren, Thadius and Alice; and many others who loved and respected him dearly.Richard was born in South Woodford, England and later moved to Canada in 1969 where he would put down roots with his young family and embark on a successful career in sales. For over 20 years, Richard was an enthusiastic participant in the sport of tennis and often spoke fondly of all the good times had while playing at the Tsawwassen Tennis Club. He was also actively involved in the game of bridge where, alongside Diane, he owned and operated the Tsawwassen Bridge Club from 2000 to 2013 and served as tournament director at many local sectional and regional bridge events. Richard, also a recreational sailor, enjoyed evenings out at the symphony, movies, travelling, and relaxing in his favorite chair with a good novel.Family and friends are especially grateful to everyone for their care, attention, and support during Richard's final years of life. Thank you so very much.Please feel free to view photos, leave condolence messages, and share your loving memories of Richard at amherstcremation.com/memorials/dunn.html Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close