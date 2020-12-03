It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Robert Alvin Cadman (Bob) on November 21, 2020. Bob was born in Edmonton, Alberta on February 25, 1937 to parents William Cadman and Sarah Cadman (nee Armstrong). Bob is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Roy Cadman, Elizabeth (Betty) Smith, Alfred Cadman and Alan Cadman. Bob is also predeceased by his loving wife Sandra Cadman (nee McWha) of thirty-six years. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his children Debra (Gary), Cindy (Rick), Sarah (Phil), Shannon and Michele (Drell), as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren Mac, Laura, Jennifer, Danica, Lily, Claire, Sawyer, Foster, Carlin, Page, Brody and Audrey. Bob will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Society of BC- https://alzheimer.ca/bc/en/take-action/donate/donate-memory-honour
A celebration of life will be held in the new year, when all of Bob's many family and friends can gather safely to pay respects.