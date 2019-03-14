Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gordon (Bob) REID. View Sign

REID, Robert (Bob) Gordon Peacefully Bob (Robert Gordon) Reid, Green House Bob as he was fondly known by many, passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 84. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ginny (nee Pannell), his three kids Sandy (Ron), Randy (Reenie), Chris (Aven), 11 grandkids, Jamie (Joey), Jaclyn (Phil), Katie, Kimberly, Jessica, Brandon and extended family Bryanne, Nikki, Scott, Jack, Kurt. Bob is also pre-deceased by his son James and many family members. Bob grew up in Winnipeg but moved to B.C. in 1980, and lived there for 39 years. He was also an active member of AA where he touched many lives. Bob was also an accomplished gardener who loved sharing the fruits of his labour with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his summertime visits to Winnipeg. Bob had a passion for life and had overcome many obstacles and he never dwelled on the past. He also had an amazing strength and courage that was an inspiration to us all. Bob had a heart of gold and an amazing sense of humour and he would entertain us with his endless stories. He loved his family unconditionally and worked hard at making them proud of him , as he was so very proud of his grandkids and great grandkids. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family. His celebration of life is scheduled for March 16th at 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Harris Barn 4140 Arthur Drive. All are welcome to attend, celebrate, and tell stories about Bob's life. Our family would like to thank the fire and ambulance attendants for their compassion and care, as well as the neighbours, good friends, and family for their support, compassion, and visits to mom during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to B.C. SPCA.





