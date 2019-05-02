Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) HOGLUND. View Sign Obituary

On April 21, 2019, at Deltaview Care Centre in Ladner, surrounded by his family, Bob passed away at the age of 81. Bob was born in Killarney, Manitoba to Harry and Alma Hoglund. Bob started his 40 year banking career in Deloraine, Manitoba and worked his way west to B.C. via Saskatchewan where he met his wife to be, Irene. For the past 43 years they have called Ladner home. He is survived by Irene, son David (Lisa), grandchildren Siena and Noah, nephews Paul and Jeff (Reesa), great-nephews Jake and Matthew, and great-niece Aleeah. Bob was predeceased by his brother Paul and sisters Carole and Janice. Heartfelt thanks go out to the staff at Deltaview, especially those in Dorothy's Meadow. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation. Published in The Delta Optimist from May 2 to May 3, 2019

