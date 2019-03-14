In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "BOB" KING. View Sign

ROBERT "BOB" KING November 28 1938 - March 16 2013 Newport-On-Tay, Fife, Scotland . We remember your loss six years ago and not a day goes by that we don't think about you or wish you were here. You were a wonderful husband, father and papa. We thank you for the beautiful memories and we will cherish them forever. . "You are near, even if we don't see you. You are with us, even if you are far away. You are in our heart, our thoughts, and our life, always...we love and miss you dad." . "My darling Bob, I will always love you and miss you greatly."







