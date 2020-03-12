ROBERT "BOB" KING November 28, 1938 - March 16, 2013 Newport-On-Tay, Fife, Scotland . We remember your loss seven years ago and not a day goes by that we don't think about you or wish you were here. You were a wonderful husband, father and papa. We thank you for the beautiful memories and we will cherish them forever. . "You are near, even if we don't see you. You are with us, even if you are far away. You are in our heart, our thoughts, and our life, always...we love and miss you dad." . "My darling Bob, I will always love you and miss you greatly."
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020