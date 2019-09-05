Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Senius Svendsen. View Sign Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Svendsen on August 31, 2019. Bob was born in Stettler, Alberta, on June 24, 1937. He grew up on his family's farm, joining the military shortly after graduating in 1956. He served 25 years in the military, which often pulled him away from his cherished family. After retirement, he applied his genius to other endeavours, always focusing on how to spend more time with us.



In the fall of 1961, he was fortunate to meet the love of his life, Evie. They married on June 20, 1962, in Calgary, and enjoyed 57 years of love, close friends, and a tight-knit family. Dad found the perfect partner in Mom. He, an introvert at heart, was content to care for his prize thoroughbreds, and Mom, a vivacious and adventurous woman, found the rhythm ideal and made each a better version of themselves. There was a lot of laughter, dancing, teasing, and fierce commitment in their lives together. They were proud parents and engaged grandparents.



Our dad was the epitome of a gentleman, a most generous man, and as a father, insisted we were unique and gifted children. He was our rock, and entrenched in us solid values; that animals were our responsibility to care for and protect; that those less fortunate were simply lacking love and we should help in any way possible; and most importantly that our mother was the root and pulse of our family. He adored Mom.



He raised us old-school and we are thankful for his strict and loving guidance. He also taught his grandchildren respect, generosity, kindness, compassion, and that they would one day make a difference.



We are fortunate to have had him in our lives. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Aage and Annie Ethel Svendsen; parents-in-law, Aldwin and Josephine Martinolich; brothers, Ed, Sid, Lisle, and Larry; and his sister, Etta Svendsen. He leaves behind his wife, Evie; daughters, Tracy (Mark) and Kelly (Mike); grandchildren, Dakota, Caitlin, Olivia, and Sloan; sister, Laura; brother-in-law, Larry; brother, Eric; and his sisters-in-law, Joyce, Dot, and Karola.



We would also like to thank his incredible friend of nearly 60 years, Mike Smith, who called him daily and always brought our father joy. The Smith family has been tightly entwined with ours, and for that, we are forever grateful.



There will be no funeral as per Bob's wishes. In lieu of flowers, we would suggest donating to the Royal Canadian Legion in honour of his fellow veterans. We would also ask that in his memory, please do an act of kindness to someone in need, reach out to those who cannot help themselves, and look upon those less fortunate with love.



We know Bob will appreciate your actions and as he would say, "thank you ever so kindly."

Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 5 to Oct. 4, 2019

