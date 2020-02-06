Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. Irwin. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Robert Irwin, January 8, 2020, at Peach Arch Hospital in White Rock. Bob was in his 79th year and passed away after a brief fight with an aggressive form of cancer. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 52 years, Terry; son, Tommy; daughter, Carla; son-in-law, Rod; granddaughters, Emma and Sarah; and sister, Peg.



Dad was born in Regina and grew up in Winnipeg. After obtaining a degree in Business Economics from North Dakota State University, he came to Vancouver and met and married our Mom. Dad worked for the Federal Government for over 33 years, with service in England, Russia, Kitchener, and multiple locations in BC. His loves were for his family, travelling, sports, hiking, and reading, as well as meeting and talking to people. Dad was independent, private, funny, and loving, and he will be missed.



At his request, there will be no funeral. Donations may be made in his memory to the BC Cancer Foundation for cancer research.

