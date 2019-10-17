Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Victor Switzer. View Sign Obituary

Bob passed away at Irene Thomas Hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bob fought cancer with such grace and dignity and was an inspiration to many. His motto was to always be positive and smiling.



Bob worked as Deputy and Chief Building Official for the City of Richmond for 21 years. He also worked for Polygon Homes as Senior Vice President for 11 years. Bob loved fishing and camping with his friends but mostly cherished his time at Black Mountain Ranch. He will be greatly missed by Jackie, his wife of 51 years; sons, Colin (Jenn) and Matthew (Jessica); and his grandchildren, Lucas and Leona. Many thanks to Dr. Yun and the nurses at Richmond General Cancer Clinic.



No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospice Society may be made.

Bob passed away at Irene Thomas Hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bob fought cancer with such grace and dignity and was an inspiration to many. His motto was to always be positive and smiling.Bob worked as Deputy and Chief Building Official for the City of Richmond for 21 years. He also worked for Polygon Homes as Senior Vice President for 11 years. Bob loved fishing and camping with his friends but mostly cherished his time at Black Mountain Ranch. He will be greatly missed by Jackie, his wife of 51 years; sons, Colin (Jenn) and Matthew (Jessica); and his grandchildren, Lucas and Leona. Many thanks to Dr. Yun and the nurses at Richmond General Cancer Clinic.No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospice Society may be made. Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 17 to Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close