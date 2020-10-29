1/1
Rodney Edward Pickford
March 22, 1950 - October 14, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Rodney Pickford and Oasis Woodcrafts sadly announces the passing of beloved husband, brother, uncle, and master craftsman.

Rod was born in Southe Devon, England, the third of four boys. He spent much of his youth walking the "Tors" of Dartmoor and playing rugby for Ashburton and Buckfastleigh County Secondary School.

He trained as a cadet, and in 1969 graduated from the No.7 District Police Training Center in Dorset. He spent the 1970s and early 80s as a PC (police constable) with the Yorkshire Division in Swindon. He was a founding member of the local police rugby squad. He had very fond memories of teammates and after-game celebrations.

In 1987, while on safari in East Africa, he met Helen from Vancouver. They were married in 1988.

In 1990, he joined Adera Development as a site foreman and during his time with them, he rose to site superintendent but is most fondly remembered for his auctioneering skills in fundraising at the annual Adera charity golf tournament. The funds raised supported BC Guide Dogs and various overseas children's charities.

Upon retirement, he channelled his love of building into Oasis Woodcrafts in west Ladner. He became known for his cedar deck furniture, birdhouses, and craftsmanship.

He enjoyed chatting with anyone who stopped by his shop or the end of our driveway.

Despite being diagnosed terminal in May, he and Helen were determined to have as normal a summer as possible - which we did. He was creating to the end.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; brothers, Bob (Linda), Raymond (Elaine), and Gordon of South Devon; nieces, Laura, Sally, Helen, and Katie; nephew, Mark; and many retired police officers who remember their days of service together.

No service per his request, but a donation to BC Guide Dogs would please him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved