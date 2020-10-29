The family of Rodney Pickford and Oasis Woodcrafts sadly announces the passing of beloved husband, brother, uncle, and master craftsman.



Rod was born in Southe Devon, England, the third of four boys. He spent much of his youth walking the "Tors" of Dartmoor and playing rugby for Ashburton and Buckfastleigh County Secondary School.



He trained as a cadet, and in 1969 graduated from the No.7 District Police Training Center in Dorset. He spent the 1970s and early 80s as a PC (police constable) with the Yorkshire Division in Swindon. He was a founding member of the local police rugby squad. He had very fond memories of teammates and after-game celebrations.



In 1987, while on safari in East Africa, he met Helen from Vancouver. They were married in 1988.



In 1990, he joined Adera Development as a site foreman and during his time with them, he rose to site superintendent but is most fondly remembered for his auctioneering skills in fundraising at the annual Adera charity golf tournament. The funds raised supported BC Guide Dogs and various overseas children's charities.



Upon retirement, he channelled his love of building into Oasis Woodcrafts in west Ladner. He became known for his cedar deck furniture, birdhouses, and craftsmanship.



He enjoyed chatting with anyone who stopped by his shop or the end of our driveway.



Despite being diagnosed terminal in May, he and Helen were determined to have as normal a summer as possible - which we did. He was creating to the end.



He is survived by his wife, Helen; brothers, Bob (Linda), Raymond (Elaine), and Gordon of South Devon; nieces, Laura, Sally, Helen, and Katie; nephew, Mark; and many retired police officers who remember their days of service together.



No service per his request, but a donation to BC Guide Dogs would please him.



