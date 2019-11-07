Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Edward Embree. View Sign Obituary

Rollie passed away on Thursday, October 24th, surrounded by his family. He was born, raised, and lived out his life in his favourite place on earth, Delta.



Born to the Embree family, Rollie spent his early life farming. Later he moved briefly to Vancouver where he met his beloved wife of 57 years, Sharon. Rollie went on to start his own successful company. He and Sharon had two daughters, Jacqueline and Jo-Mary (Grant). Throughout his life, Rollie could be found boating, working on his property, breeding and racing horses, and enjoying his lively social life. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, children, and grandchildren (Zachary, Alexa-Rae, and Isaac), as well as all his family and friends. Rollie made an impression on everyone he met and was loved by so many in his community.



A celebration of his life will be held at the East Delta Hall on November 16, 2019, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Roland Embree to the Delta Hospital Foundation Cancer Care.

