CHAPMAN, Roland Franklin May 27, 1939 - September 10, 2020 Roland Chapman passed away suddenly while on vacation in Osoyoos. He was predeceased by his first wife, Lorna (1974). He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Marilyn; their children, Dan (Michele), Tracy (Mark), Cathy, Sean (Jamie), and Lindsey (Chris) and ten grandchildren. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Don and Harriet, nieces and nephews, former colleagues and students, and many wonderful friends. Roland was a member of the UBC wrestling team, graduated from UBC with a BPE, and from WWU with an MEd. in school administration. He was an elementary school principal in Delta for 30 years (Beach Grove, English Bluff, South Park, Port Guichon, Brooke, and Holly). Roland was thoughtful, kind, friendly and outgoing; he loved to interact with people. He and Marilyn shared a soft spot for children. As a school principal, he knew the names of every child and also their parents. Roland was a country boy at heart: he loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing, and going on bird walks. Roland was always very interested in athletics, including track and field, basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf. He led a healthy lifestyle, was strong and fit, and worked out at the gym 5 days a week until the week he died. When he was a school principal, he coached track and field, volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics. Roland was also very creative, and especially enjoyed wood and stone carving and black line drawing. He loved working with wood, and made many pieces of furniture for his home. Roland will be remembered as a loving, caring, and affectionate husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed life, had a positive outlook, loved to joke, and have fun. He passed far too soon, and will be sorely missed. Due to COVID, there will be no celebration of life at this time.







