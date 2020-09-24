1/1
Roland Franklin CHAPMAN
05/27/1939 - 09/10/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN, Roland Franklin May 27, 1939 - September 10, 2020 Roland Chapman passed away suddenly while on vacation in Osoyoos. He was predeceased by his first wife, Lorna (1974). He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Marilyn; their children, Dan (Michele), Tracy (Mark), Cathy, Sean (Jamie), and Lindsey (Chris) and ten grandchildren. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Don and Harriet, nieces and nephews, former colleagues and students, and many wonderful friends. Roland was a member of the UBC wrestling team, graduated from UBC with a BPE, and from WWU with an MEd. in school administration. He was an elementary school principal in Delta for 30 years (Beach Grove, English Bluff, South Park, Port Guichon, Brooke, and Holly). Roland was thoughtful, kind, friendly and outgoing; he loved to interact with people. He and Marilyn shared a soft spot for children. As a school principal, he knew the names of every child and also their parents. Roland was a country boy at heart: he loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing, and going on bird walks. Roland was always very interested in athletics, including track and field, basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf. He led a healthy lifestyle, was strong and fit, and worked out at the gym 5 days a week until the week he died. When he was a school principal, he coached track and field, volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics. Roland was also very creative, and especially enjoyed wood and stone carving and black line drawing. He loved working with wood, and made many pieces of furniture for his home. Roland will be remembered as a loving, caring, and affectionate husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed life, had a positive outlook, loved to joke, and have fun. He passed far too soon, and will be sorely missed. Due to COVID, there will be no celebration of life at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved